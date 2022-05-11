  1. Home
  Today's Guest with Chad. Kevin Annett Returns.
Today’s Guest with Chad. Kevin Annett Returns.

Kevin Annett, renowned human rights campaigner, author, and whistle blower who led a movement to expose and prosecute child murder by church and state has much to say.

Kevin Annett is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State. He has been twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Today's Guest Kevin Annett

Website: www.murderbydecree.com
Email: angelfire101@protonmail.com

picture of book cover "Murder by Decree- The Crime of Genocide in Canada. by Kevin Annett

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC).

Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada.

READ MORE

Unrepentant – Kevin’s award winning documentary film.

video

