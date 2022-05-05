Today’s Guest with Chad on New Education.

  1. Home
Chad learns about emerging new education in Canada with founding members of the Canadian Centre for Learning, Angela Durante and Jennifer Tilk.

**Live broadcast is Thursday, May 5 at 6:00 pm PST | 7:00 MST. The video will be uploaded as soon as it becomes available. Watch it on Facebook or not.tv/live **

Angela Durante
Jennifer Tilk

Canadian Centre for Learning (CCL)

Their goal is to create a Centre for Learning that embraces all learners and teachers, and surpasses traditional post-secondary models.

Canadian Centre for Learning (CCL) is an interdisciplinary, collaborative higher learning community that provides opportunities for learners to study and work with world class, experienced and dedicated academics and professionals. As a beacon of freedom, CCL is a place where people’s voices matter, learning is joyful, ideas are inspirational, and the impact is transformational.

May/June 2022: Permaculture Food Growing 101
With Dr. Angela Durante, PhD

Learn to grow your own food and medicine.

READ MORE

Angela is a homesteader, focusing on food and energy sustainability and teaches people how to grow their own food in all circumstances. Her growing co-op is an example of the growing networks of people coming together to solidify community and build resiliency. We need to get back to what we know about food, soil, wellness and community.

