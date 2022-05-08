  1. Home
Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue. Kelowna. May 7.

A physician, lawyer, former ER nurse, and former Global News reporter voice an urgent message that needs to be heard and shared.

The content in the video is very important and is audible while the quality is is low. If we receive another recording we will update it.

Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue, with featured guest Dr. Steven Pelech of UBC, plus guest panelists Kelowna lawyer Lee Turner, former ER nurse Sean Taylor, and former Global TV newscast director, Anita Krishna.

Kelowna, BC–Kelowna medical rep, Lindsay Gabelhouse, along with the Kelowna UNITY Movement, invited the community to the Rotary Centre for the Arts on May 7th to hear one of Canada’s top neurological professors, Dr. Steven Pelech.

Dr. Steven Pelech, UBC

Dr. Pelechhas been a professor of immunology and neurology at the University of British Columbia for 35 years, and is one of the founding members of the Biomedical Research Center at UBC. He is the founder of two biotech companies, one of the founding members of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance and the Chair of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee.

Dr. Pelech is also an expert witness who has been called upon to provide evidence in numerous court cases across Canada exposing the truth with regards to how government health authorities handled the COVID-19.

Other guest panelists featured will be Kelowna lawyer Lee Turner who provides a brief update on the status of litigation with BC and Ottawa with regards to travel ban and other government restrictions.

Former Interior Health ER nurse Sean Taylor provides a brief overview of his experience working in the ER, and former Global TV Vancouver newscast director Anita Krishna shares how she was fired for speaking out with regards to mainstream media shifting in their journalistic standards.

It is an engaging open discussion with a live audience Q&A with regards to vaccinations.

