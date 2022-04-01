  1. Home
UPDATE Corona Investigative Committee Open Secrets

Session 97 Corona Investigation
UPDATE Corona Investigative Committee Open Secrets

Reiner Fuellmich_1
Grand Jury Nuremberg 2.0 Trial With Reiner Fuellmich

holocaust cover
Holocaust Survivor Speaks out at NYC Vaccine Protest

Grand Jury Day 6
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial - Day 6

Governor General
What is the Role of Canada's Governor General?

Grand Jury Day 5_
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial – Day 5

Grand Jury Day 4
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial – Day 4

Day 3
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial - Day 3

Reiner Fuellmich
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial - Day 2

Civil Law
Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial - Day 1

Reiner Fuellmich
UPDATE: Dr. Fuellmich Grand Jury Trial

Session 97 of the Corona Investigative Committee is entitled Open Secrets – March 25, 2022.

“Suicides along with deaths from experimental drugs are not covered in life insurance.”Descriptions of an unusual increase in number of deaths and “death by vaccination” on death certificate.

Session 96: Everyone Must Make Everything His Business (March 18/22)

Session 95: Behind the Curtain (March 11/22)

Session 94: Stepping on Their Feet (March 4/22)

Session 93: Concentric Circles (Feb 25/22)

Session 92: Of the Big and Small (Feb 18/22)

Watch more Sessions HERE.

Session 98 is live April 1 and the replay should be available on The Corona Committee’s website soon.

