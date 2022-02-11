UPDATE: Dr. Fuellmich Grand Jury Trial

  1. Home
Covid Vaccine Crimes Against Humanity – Nuremberg 2.0

Opening Statements – February 5, 2022

The information given by experts In the opening statements describes the events that have led to the largest case of crimes against humanity in history.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a top trial lawyer in Germany, leads a group of international lawyers and a judge in conducting a criminal investigation in COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity in many different countries. They have been working on the case in ernest for the past year.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Grand-Jury-300x156.jpg

The proceedings are modelled after Grand Jury proceedings and the team is using Natural Law or Common Law to present to the public all available evidence to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.

In Natural Law the jury is made up of peers and in this particular case the jury will be composed of the public at large. Fuellmich urges everyone to share this video so as many people as possible have the opportunity to participate as a Jury member.

Dr Reiner Fuellmich
Reiner Fuellmich

The COVID Investigative Committee

Natural Law (Common Law)

Christopher James, A Warrior Calls

About - A Warrior Calls

Christopher James has spent 20 years studying Common Law. He is considered an expert in the field. He hosts shows twice a week to educate and inform about current news as it relates to legal issues with pandemic restrictions. Christopher hosts a variety of guests. Sign up for his online show through his website A Warrior Calls.

https://awarriorcalls.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Chart-2020-Hierarchy-1.jpg

RELATED https://not.tv/crimes-against-humanity-nuremberg-2-0/

