UPDATE: Dr. Fuellmich Grand Jury Trial

Covid Vaccine Crimes Against Humanity – Nuremberg 2.0

Opening Statements – February 5, 2022

The information given by experts In the opening statements describes the events that have led to the largest case of crimes against humanity in history.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, a top trial lawyer in Germany, leads a group of international lawyers and a judge in conducting a criminal investigation in COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity in many different countries. They have been working on the case in ernest for the past year.

The proceedings are modelled after Grand Jury proceedings and the team is using Natural Law or Common Law to present to the public all available evidence to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic.

In Natural Law the jury is made up of peers and in this particular case the jury will be composed of the public at large. Fuellmich urges everyone to share this video so as many people as possible have the opportunity to participate as a Jury member.

Reiner Fuellmich

The COVID Investigative Committee

Natural Law (Common Law)

Christopher James, A Warrior Calls

Christopher James has spent 20 years studying Common Law. He is considered an expert in the field. He hosts shows twice a week to educate and inform about current news as it relates to legal issues with pandemic restrictions. Christopher hosts a variety of guests. Sign up for his online show through his website A Warrior Calls.

RELATED – https://not.tv/crimes-against-humanity-nuremberg-2-0/

If you have a news tip or news story, send us an email at news@not.tv

More Coverage to come on Freedom Convoy 2022

Follow us:

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

https://twitter.com/nottv

https://t.me/wearenotTV

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

﻿

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency is urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV but we’re not TV