UPDATE. Fuellmich. Grand Jury Closing Arguments.

Reiner Fuellmich, international trial lawyer, leads a criminal investigation into COVID crimes against humanity modeled on the grand jury proceedings.

Closing Arguments: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Attorney at Law, Germany

A group of international attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the “leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices” who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

Jury voting flat vector illustration. Social satisfaction poll concept. Multicultural people holding signs with likes and dislikes. Customer feedback, clients giving marks cartoon characters

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

Livestream links & more:

https://grand-jury.net

RELATED | Nuremberg 2.0

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!