UPDATE. Fuellmich. Grand Jury Closing Arguments.

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
UPDATE. Fuellmich. Grand Jury Closing Arguments.

Reiner Fuellmich, international trial lawyer, leads a criminal investigation into COVID crimes against humanity modeled on the grand jury proceedings.

Closing Arguments: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Attorney at Law, Germany

A group of international attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the “leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices” who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

Livestream links & more:
https://grand-jury.net

