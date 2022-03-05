Update: Nuremberg 2.0 Grand Jury Trial – Day 6

Grand Jury Day 6. Eugenics + Closing Arguments and Outlook

Fuellmich says they will take a two week break and have closing arguments after that. Then people will vote on what they have seen.

Reiner Fuellmich

Watch Video HERE.

They hope that many more people in their regions will understand that they have to do it themselves. No cavalry is going to come riding in.

The jury will decide whether or not the six people, punitive defendants, will be indicted. Reiner Fuellmich

The six video sessions will be summarized into 20 minute clips to make them easier to digest so many more people will be able to watch them.

“Since these are all real witnesses, real experts I think it’s going to be very, very persuasive,” says Fuellmich.

A group of intern attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the “leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices” who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

All of us have to keep talking about what is really going on. We have to bring out the truth because once we are silenced it’s all over. Reiner Fuellmich

Livestream and more information https://www.grand-jury.net

If you have a news tip or news story, send us an email at news@not.tv

If you like the content help Travis and Chad continue coverage of events from Ottawa by sending a donation either through the Donate button on the page or e-transfer to travis@not.tv.ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!