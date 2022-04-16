  1. Home
Updates from Odessa, Liberty Talk Canada

Odessa delivers graphic footage of death and suffering in Shanghai, China, an interview with a vaccine injured newly “awakened” woman, and a huge announcement.

Odessa Orlewicz

*Warning Graphic Images*

The footage in this video is difficult to watch. Chinese people are terminated for speaking “non-approved” words and people leap to their deaths from high rise buildings to escape starvation. The police beat pets to death while owners watch.

In the last part of the video Odessa interviews Jodie who has received 2 injections plus a booster. She suffers from continuing adverse effects since getting the booster shot. Jodie was awakened by the truckers in Ottawa and now she says if her story can help one person then it is worth sharing.

Upcoming Interview You Don’t Want to Miss!

