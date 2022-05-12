Urgent Message. Proposed Amendments by World Health.

Experts say it’s urgent we understand the proposed amendments to the international health regulations to be voted on by the World Health Assembly May 22-28.

James Roguski says that it is urgent this message is spread far and wide because of the tight timeline.

James Roguski

Emergency Briefing On The Real Possibility of World Government

There is a proposed amendment to the international health regulations that, if accepted, will give one person sole authority to determine future pandemics. Canada will effectively become a dictatorship. The existing period of time that each member nation has to notify the WHO of their REJECTION of any approved amendments is currently 18 months. The amendments would reduce that time period to 6 months.

Billy Graham

Billy Graham’s message to Canada, 1978:

“Canada stands for peace in the world and Canada has not taken sides in many of the world disputes, such as Vietnam, and so forth, in the past and you have a spiritual heritage here both in Quebec and in Ontario and in Western Canada. And you have the spiritual groundwork, it’s already here. And there’s an afterglow that I think you feel. People are not attending church today in Canada as they once were. Toronto was once called “Toronto the Good” – because so many people went to church. So many people believed in God, believed in Christ.

I believe Canada stands in a very unique position. If Canada should have a spiritual awakening and a spiritual revival, I think it could lead the world. I think the whole world would look to Canada. And I think Canada could become the world leader in the spiritual dimension.”

