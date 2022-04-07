Use This Psychotherapy Technique To End All Of Your Arguments | Jordan Peterson at Cambridge
Full Q&A coming soon. From the address at Caius College – https://youtu.be/Twc6T19tap4
Dr. Peterson recently traveled to the UK for a series of lectures at the highly esteemed Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. This was the first of said lectures.
After some remarks on Cambridge’s beauty and rich history, Dr. Peterson examines the significance and history of clinical psychology. Drawing from the likes of Carl Rogers, Freud, Maslow, and Jung, this lecture investigates free speech, the value of structure, ways to approach mental illness, Jordan’s clinical experience, active listening, relationships, and the golden rule for conflict management.
