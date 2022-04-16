  1. Home
Why Would One Take Their Own Life? 🙏 With Sadhguru in Challenging Times – 14 Jun

Travis E CrossSat, April 16, 2022 2:58pm

#WithSadhguruInChallengingTimes #SadhguruDarshan
00:00 Sadhguru Darshan Starts with Sadhguru Chant “Yoga yoga yogeeshwaraya”
19:20 Why do people commit suicide?

#Sadhguru
Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serves as a reminder that yoga is a contemporary science, vitally relevant to our times.

Sadhguru Exclusive (Register Now)
http://isha.co/ex-yt

Sadhguru App (Download)
📱http://onelink.to/sadhguru__app

Official Sadhguru Website
🌎 http://isha.sadhguru.org

Donate Towards Crafting A Conscious Planet
🙏 https://isha.co/sanghamitra-live

Offerings from Sadhguru in Challenging Times
🌼 https://isha.sadhguru.org/sadhana-support

Guided Yoga & Meditations by Sadhguru (Free Online)
🌼 http://isha.sadhguru.org/5-min-practices
🌼 http://isha.sadhguru.org/IshaKriya

Inner Engineering Online Program
50% off | FREE for COVID Warriors
🌼 http://isha.co/IEO-YT (Register Now)

Official Social Profiles of Sadhguru (Subscribe)
🌐 https://youtube.com/sadhguru?sub_confirmation=1
🌐 https://facebook.com/sadhguru
🌐 https://instagram.com/sadhguru
🌐 https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV
🌐 https://t.me/Sadhguru

Watch Sadhguru Darshan in various languages on
✔️ http://isha.sadhguru.org/live
✔️ http://app.sadhguru.org

