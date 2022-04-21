Your Face on Robot Pays $280K and NYPD Digidog.

What could possibly go wrong with putting your friendly face on a robot body? How will you prove it was your robot twin who did the crime and not you?

From LAD Bible 2021:

The winning applicant will first have to take a 3D model of their face and body for the robot’s external features. Then ‘you will have to dictate at least 100 hours of speech material to copy your voice’, which will then be used by the machine to communicate with customers.

After that, the winning applicant will have to ‘sign a license agreement’ that allows ‘the use of your appearance for an unlimited period’.

They are willing to pay £150,000 (US $200,000/AU $280,000) to the special someone to hand over the rights to their face.

The company said it is hunting for a ‘kind and friendly’ appearance, but they will be open to applications from people of all races and genders, though you’ll have to be over the age of 25.

Promobot is hoping to launch their robots in hotels, shopping centres and airports in North America and the Middle East from 2023.

It said on its website: “Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics.

